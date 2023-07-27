RMA 2:0 MNU: Three Worst Players For Man Utd In Their Disappointing Defeat Today

A blockbuster game of football went down in preseason today when Real Madrid and Manchester United faced off at the NGR Stadium on Thursday Morning. The Red Devils might have had a good performance in the game but that couldn’t prevent them from suffering a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid. Goals from Jude Bellingham and Joselu made sure the Los Blancos won their second game in pre-season convincingly against the English Giants.

Well, let’s take a look at the three worst players for Manchester United in today’s match as they were humbled by Real Madrid.

1, Marcus Rashford.

Marcus Rashford has been a totally different player for Manchester United in this preseason and he is presently struggling to step up his performance. The English International was unarguably one of Manchester United’s worst players in this game as he offered very little to the team’s performance offensively against the Los Blancos.

2, Mason Mount.

It was another game and another unconvincing performance from Mason Mount at Manchester United. The English International missed a big goalscoring opportunity for the Red Devils at some point in the game and also couldn’t actively impact their attacking play against Real Madrid. The 24-year-old is yet to deliver a good performance on the pitch for Manchester United since he was signed by the club this summer.

3, Bruno Fernandes.

It wasn’t just Bruno Fernandes’ day for Manchester United in today’s match against Real Madrid. The Portuguese International was dispossessed severally in the game and he was well restricted by Real Madrid’s defense line from contributing much to his team’s performance offensively. Bruno Fernandes looked to have been well-contained in the middle of the park for Manchester United against Real Madrid.

