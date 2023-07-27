RMA 2 – Man U 0: Why Onana remains a better replacement for De Gea despite losing his 1st game

Real Madrid’s impressive preseason continued as they dominated Manchester United in a brilliant 2-0 victory. Jude Bellingham’s exquisite chip in the first half and Joselu’s late strike in the 88th minute secured the Spanish side’s win under the watchful eye of Carlo Ancelotti. While several talking points emerged from the game, such as Mainoo’s unfortunate injury, Real Madrid’s compact midfield, Bellingham’s stellar performance, Joselu’s crucial goal, and the impact of their substitutes, this article sheds light on why Andre Onana’s debut display suggests he deserved the nod over David De Gea. Let’s delve into the reasons behind this decision.

First and foremost, Onana showcased exceptional proficiency with the ball at his feet during the match against Real Madrid. Despite conceding two goals, the Cameroonian displayed remarkable composure while linking up with his teammates using both long and short passes. His passing accuracy was an impressive 95%, highlighting his ability to distribute the ball effectively from the back. In addition, Onana’s proficiency in executing long passes demonstrated his vision and precision, proving to be a valuable asset for the team’s build-up play. This stood in stark contrast to De Gea’s performance, as the former Manchester United goalkeeper was known to struggle with ball distribution, lacking the same confidence and accuracy that Onana exhibited.

Onana’s confidence and willingness to involve himself in Manchester United’s build-up play played a pivotal role in his selection over De Gea. The Spanish side’s tactical approach demands a goalkeeper who can seamlessly participate in the team’s passing sequences and contribute to the overall possession game. Onana’s comfort in making himself available as an option for passes provided greater fluidity and stability in Real Madrid’s offensive moves. Conversely, De Gea, while a formidable shot-stopper during his tenure with Manchester United, often faced criticism for his hesitancy and unease when attempting to play out from the back.

The decision to prefer Onana over De Gea was likely influenced by the emphasis on building from the back that modern football demands. Under the management of Erik Ten Hag, Real Madrid sought a goalkeeper who could act as an effective sweeper-keeper, aiding in ball circulation and initiating attacks from deep positions. Onana’s ability to fulfill this role convincingly, as demonstrated in the match against Real Madrid, made him the ideal candidate for the starting position.

While De Gea’s contributions to Manchester United’s success cannot be discounted, Onana’s debut performance showed promise and potential, aligning perfectly with Real Madrid’s evolving tactical requirements. As the team continues to adapt and grow under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti, Onana’s skills and style seem to complement the Spanish side’s footballing philosophy seamlessly.

In conclusion, Andre Onana’s debut display for Real Madrid provided clear evidence as to why he was chosen over David De Gea. His proficiency with the ball at his feet, composed passing, and active involvement in the team’s build-up play distinguished him as an ideal fit for the role of a modern sweeper-keeper. As the season progresses, Onana’s presence between the posts is likely to solidify Real Madrid’s tactical approach and contribute significantly to the team’s ambitions for success both domestically and in European competitions.

McDonaldHarrison (

)