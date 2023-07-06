Rivers:Effect of Wike saw that we still scored 231,000 against PDP 88,000 & LP 175,000 votes-Afegbua

Kassim Afegbua, APC chieftain, said that the effect of former governor Wike in Rivers state, saw to it that they (APC) still scored 231,000 against PDP 88,000 and Labour Party 175,000 votes in the presidential election.

Kassim Afegbua made the statement in an interview with Arise during the Prime Time program when he was explaining that at the presidential level, APC got some advantage from the PDP.

The APC chieftain, Afegbua, said that the All Progressive Party eat from the crises of the PDP. He said PDP has a candidate that was ‘arrogant’ and was unable to reach out to G5 members. He said some person were saying ‘no’ then that he should remove Iyorchia Ayu because Ayu promised that he would step down if a candidate from the north emerged. He said he didn’t remove Ayu but we’re playing game but Wike said he wass not going to leave the party but he would work within the party to ensure justice is done.

He then said, “Wike supported the APC, if you look at the pattern of the result from the Rivers state since 1999 till 2023, no party has won Rivers state…so in the 2023, the influence of Wike saw to the point that we still scored 231,000 votes, as against PDP 88,000 and Labour Party 175,000 votes”

Start watching from 9mins of the video

