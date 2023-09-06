Rivers Won’t Tolerate Any Illegal Protest Actions After Presidential Tribunal Judgment – Gov Fubara

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of the nation is home to the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT), which is currently being presided over by a five-member panel of Appeal Court Justices. As the country waits impatiently for their decision, the FCT, the Rivers State Government has issued a strong warning against any type of illegal public protests that might result from the court’s decision within its borders.

Residents of the state were warned not to go outside the law when airing their grievances about any ruling the tribunal justices may render on the election petitions submitted before them in a statement personally signed by Governor Siminalayi Fubara and seen by Sahara Reporters. The statement also stated that the state would not tolerate any form of uncalled-for or illegal public protests that would jeopardise peace and safety in the state.

He continued by urging the presidential candidates present at the tribunal to rally their respective supporters and constituencies to uphold law and order in the state, adding that those who were unhappy with the tribunal’s decision still had the option of going to the Supreme Court for redress.

The statement includes the following passages: “Those who may be dissatisfied by tomorrow’s judgement have the additional chance to exercise their right of Appeal to the Supreme Court, where they will be bound by the final ruling and result. As a result, even while the Rivers State Government respects individuals’ right to demonstrate, it will not put up with unwarranted or unlawful acts that violate the law and jeopardise everyone’s rights to peace and security.

Therefore, we encourage presidential candidates and their political parties to summon their followers and activists to order and make sure that they refrain from doing any activities that might jeopardise Rivers State’s public safety, peace, and security.

