Rivers Will Be Among Most Developed Nigerian States Soon – PDP Boasts

Today, the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to the transition it anticipates taking place in the coming months, the Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers has predicted that the state will soon rank among the most developed in the nation.

When Siminalayi Fubara, the party’s nominee for governor, wins the state’s election on March 11, 2023, Rivers citizens will, in the party’s view, instantly experience more democratic dividends and quick progress in all areas.

The PDP added that Fubara will carry on the initiatives started by the state’s current governor, Nyesom Wike, whose initiatives they claimed had raised the standard of living for Rivers residents.

Ibim Semenitari, the PDP Campaign Council’s Director of New Media, said in a statement on Monday that as soon as Fubara assumes the reins of power, he will invest in infrastructure to support a stronger economy, enhance security, and build the state’s capability.

The PDP has won every governorship election in Rivers State, which has a population of nearly 9.5 million, since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999.

After having significant political disagreements with the PDP leadership during his second term in office, the former governor of the state, Rotimi Amaechi, defected to the APC in November 2013.

SOURCE: Sahara Reporters

