Rivers Traditional Council Pledges Support For Wike’s Preferred Candidates

Five days to the highly anticipated presidential election, the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers have expressed their support for the preferred candidates of Governor Nyesom Wike.

The monarchs also cautioned politicians in the state against violent activities, warning that no political position is worth the blood of anyone in the state.

At their 114th quarterly meeting, which the governor attended in Port Harcourt on Monday, their chairman, King Dandeson Douglass Jaja of Opobo, summarised the views of the traditional rulers in a speech.

Along with Wike, a frequent guest, other attendees included Siminialayi Fubara, the PDP candidate for governor of Rivers State, and his deputy, Ipalibo Harry-Banigo.

The monarchs vowed to back Wike’s preferred candidates and stated that their major worry was for the state’s stability following the elections in February and March.

In his perhaps final address to the council as governor, Wike expressed his gratitude for the traditional chieftains’ contributions to the stability and progress of the state.

Yet, he emphasised the importance of maintaining his programmes, endorsing the PDP candidate for governor as the person best suited to carry out his plans for the state.

Despite the fact that traditional rulers are expected to be apolitical, Wike wants them to be steadfast in their choices for the sake of the state’s expansion.

