Rivers State: Wike, PDP Behind Attack To Disrupt Our Campaign Rally – Rivers APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Nyesom Wike have been blamed by the Rivers State All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council for the recent attack on its campaign rally.

Recalls reports of a bomb explosion and violence at the APC governorship campaign rally at the historic site in Rumuwoji Town, Mile 1 of the Port Harcourt City Local Government Area. However, the State Police Command publicly denied it, claiming that the attack was carried out by enraged party members who had a dispute with one another.

Sogbeye Eli, spokesman for the Rivers APC 2023 Campaign Council, responded by accusing the PDP of being responsible for the attack in a statement emailed to Naija News. He claimed that Victor Ihunwo, a previous mayor of that Council, and Allwell Ihunwo, the mayor of the Port Harcourt City Local Government Council Area, were in charge of the thugs that carried out the attack.

Eli emphasized that Governor Wike’s remarks served as motivation for PDP thugs to carry out the attack and that they were to liable for it. Despite formally reporting the event at the Mile 1 Police Station, he said that no one has yet been detained by the police in connection with the attack.

Curiously, the factional PDP itself has consistently operated in flagrant violation of the Electoral Act while the PDP Government and leaders throughout the State attacked campaigns in the 23 LGAs, infringing the rights of opposing parties. The PDP held their campaigns in the Ikwerre Local Government Area at St. Martin’s Anglican Church in Omagwa just on Tuesday this week, in blatant violation of Section 92 of the Electoral Act 2022 prohibiting “certain behaviour at political campaigns.”

“Without a shadow of a doubt, the Governor himself is the cause and main catalyst of this spate of barbaric attacks and political banditry against the APC and other opposition parties in Rivers State. With the implementation of his oppressive and dictatorial Executive Orders 21 and 22, Nyesom Wike set the stage for the ongoing political violence. These orders restrict and infringe upon the rights of other political parties and candidates to engage in electioneering activities as permitted by law in Rivers State.

In light of the aforementioned, we thus request that the security agencies based in the State, in particular the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, and Director of Department of State Security Services, restrain the Governor, Local Government Council Chairmen, and other PDP officials. These outrageous, primitive behaviours must stop immediately, or we will be obliged to protect ourselves using every legal means available.

This call is necessary in light of the shocking report from last night’s 9 p.m. news on ARISE TV, which quoted the Commissioner of Police as categorically denying the use of IEDs in the attack on our rally. It is obvious that the Police Commissioner has more information about this heinous attack, and we hereby give him notice that we will not only require him to give a full account of what happened before, during, and after the incident yesterday, but that we will also not tolerate any attempt—no matter how well-positioned—to jeopardize the safety of the lives and property of Rivers APC members.

Content created and supplied by: Sheriff_Words (via 50minds

News )

