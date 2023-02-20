Rivers State Traditional Council Pledges Support For Governor Nyesom Wike’s Preferred Candidates

The Rivers State traditional council of rulers have today pledged their support for every of their Governor’s preferred candidates ahead of the 2023 general election in the country.

The general presidential election will come up this Saturday 25th of February and the Gubernatorial to come up March 11th 2023 which made the meeting a very paramount one today.

In due preparations and readiness for the decisive days ahead, the Executive Governor of the State met with the traditional council today to discuss some of the important issues that needed to be addressed going into the weekend when the electorates will exercise their political franchise, to vote who will sail the ship of the country for the next four years.

With the outcome of the meeting, it was then made known that the traditional council of rulers agreed to give Nyesom Wike all the needed support for his preferred candidates at all level.

This has then got many people talking hitherto as every of his preferred candidates have been known at all level except the presidential candidate which he claimed that he has communicated who to vote for to his people.

This was because he has long since withdrew his support for his party’s flag bearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar alongside his G-5 allies as a result of misconception and internal crisis in the ruling opposition People’s Democratic Party.

Photo Credit: Twitter

