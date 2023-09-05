Rivers State shuts down AIT, Raypower FM

According to The Guardian, the Rivers State government has taken the decision to close down the operations of Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Ray Power 106.5 FM in Port Harcourt. This drastic measure was taken after individuals purportedly associated with the Rivers State government entered the station and disconnected its transmitting mast.

This action is intricately linked to an ongoing land dispute between the state government and Daar Communications, the parent company of AIT and Ray power FM. According to an anonymous source, the men who stormed the station arrived around 8:00 a.m., accompanied by armed mobile policemen, and headed straight for the transmitting mast to disconnect the server. They claimed to be acting on behalf of the state government and were instructed to dismantle the Daar Communication transmitter and disconnect the mast.

In response to this incident, DAAR Communications management issued a statement reassuring their loyal audience that they can still access AIT’s and Ray power’s programs through various alternative platforms, such as DStv, Gotv, Star Times, Free TV, and the AIT and Ray power online apps. The statement emphasized that efforts are underway to restore their services as soon as possible. Additionally, it mentioned that the legal dispute between DAAR Communications and the Rivers State government is currently under court deliberation, making it inappropriate to provide further details at this time.

Meanwhile, Action Aid Nigeria has strongly criticized the closure of AIT and Ray power FM in Port Harcourt, denouncing it as an unjust and draconian act. The organization expressed concern that this action by the Rivers State government constitutes a significant violation of media freedom and legal procedures. They highlighted the dismantling of broadcasting infrastructure, disconnection of the wave guard from the antenna on the mast, and the use of bulldozers to demolish the transmitter complex at the DAAR Communications Broadcast Center in Port Harcourt as actions that not only infringe upon media rights but also endanger the livelihoods of countless individuals who rely on these media outlets for their daily sustenance.

Action Aid called on the state government to adhere to due process, respect the rule of law, and refrain from taking any further actions until all legal avenues and processes have been thoroughly explored.

