Rivers State Maybe Plundged into Anarchism- Ijaw Group Raises Alarm over Sekibo’s Attack

The despotism exhibited by the Wike-led Rivers state government is way overboard. 

The Ijaw Common Front Project henchman, Nicholas Fubara started this while expressing his displeasure on the attack of an illustrious Ijaw leader Abiye Sekibo. Fubara noted that the attempted assassination of Senator Abiye Sekibo is ferocious and inexpressible, the sponsor of this devilish act should know that nobody has a monopoly of violence and the elected position expires in due time. 

He alleged that the Wike-led government has sworn vehemently to deal with people who are not on the same page with him regarding his political persuasion and should be very careful in executing his orchestrated anarchism as one Ijaw life is worth more than gold. Therefore he should watch his back and tread carefully because Ijaws have had enough and will attack his convoy any day as retaliation since anarchy is the order of the day in Rivers State with the fold hands of security agencies. There are likely not going to be elections in Rivers State

