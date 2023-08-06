Rivers State Is Not A Christian State- Asari Dokubo Tells Governor Siminalayi Fubara

According to vanguard news Former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, revealed that one of the reasons for his fallout with Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, was their disagreement over the governor’s remarks that Rivers State is a Christian state. Asari Dokubo made these statements during an exclusive interview with Mic On Podcast.

Asari Dokubo shared that during Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s campaign for governorship, the governor-elect wanted to meet with him, but Asari Dokubo declined the meeting because he had already declared his support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Tonye Cole.

After Governor Siminalayi Fubara assumed office, he proclaimed Rivers State as a Christian state, which Asari Dokubo politely disputed, asserting that the state is not exclusively a Christian state.

Some reactions from people online to Asari Dokubo’s statement were quite strong, with some resorting to personal attacks and name-calling. Others questioned the double standards in responding to religious proclamations, suggesting that similar declarations in Muslim-majority states are not usually challenged.

Despite the differing opinions and reactions, the situation has sparked tension and disagreement in Rivers State, with some people expressing support for the governor’s declaration while others oppose it.

