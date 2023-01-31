This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Rivers State Governor Accuses PDP National Leadership of Anti-Party Activities

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has accused the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of engaging in anti-party activities.

In a fiery speech delivered yesterday at the State School Premises in Okehi 1, the governor accused the PDP national leadership of undermining the efforts of the PDP in Rivers State by asking lawyers handling legal suits on behalf of the party to withdraw their representation. This, Wike stated, is an act of anti-party and will not go unchallenged.

Wike went on to emphasize that the forthcoming election is a battle that must be won, and urged the people of Etche to collect their Permanent Voters Card and vote for all PDP candidates in the state.

The governor stated that the PDP in the state is a formidable squad, fully prepared for the election and has all that it takes to secure a peaceful and winning outcome.

The governor also thanked the people of Etche for their massive turnout at the rally, which he said demonstrates their full support for the PDP in Rivers State.

He pointed to the numerous promises made and kept by his administration since 2015, including the delivery of over eight critical road infrastructure projects, the establishment of a campus of Rivers State University, and the appointment of a son of Etche as the Vice Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education.

The PDP governorship candidate, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, also spoke at the rally and solicited bulk votes from the people of Etche.

Fubara promised that if elected, his administration will ensure that the closure of courts in the state will never be experienced again and that workers will receive sustained regular payments.

He also assured the people that assets owned by the state will never be sold to the cronies of those in power.

In a show of unity and support, Governor Wike had earlier visited the king of Etche Land, Onye-Isi Etche, King Emmanuel N. B. Opurum, to inform him of the PDP’s campaign flag-off in Etche council.

