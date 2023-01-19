This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Rivers State Explosion: Atiku sympathies with APC says election is not a do or die affair

The All Progressives Congress (APC) rally in Port Harcourt was rocked by an explosion today, January 19, 2023. The former vice president and PDP presidential candidate for the upcoming election has denounced the incident. He asserted that there should be no room for anti-democratic demonstrations and acts of violence during the upcoming elections, stating that they are an opportunity to strengthen our conviction in democracy rather than a matter of life or death.

via his Twitter account @atiku, H.E. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar stated. “Violence and anti-democratic displays should not be tolerated during this election. In the peace agreement that we all signed, we already made that commitment. Elections are an opportunity to strengthen our conviction in democracy by our participation, not a life-or-death situation.

“We had expressed our outrage over the acts of violence that had been committed against our party in several places because we did not want them to continue if those responsible for anti-democratic activities were not held accountable. As a result of the explosion at the APC event in Port Harcourt, our greatest fears have finally come true. It is a disgrace. The BALLOT, not the BULLET, should be the focus of elections and the decisions we make. Tweets from Atiku.

Atiku, the presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party, states unequivocally on Twitter “I support the APC and the families of the injured in the name of my team. I hope the injured person recovers quickly. I further urge security agencies to take action to guarantee that those responsible for this heinous act, including its promoters, are brought to justice in order to serve as a warning to those individuals who could be tempted to follow this same anti-democratic path.”

