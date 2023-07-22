Rivers State Came Out With A Huge Project; The Dual Carriage Road Has Streetlights & 6 Bridges—Yobana

During an interview with Arise , Marvin Yobana, a political analyst, stated that Rivers State is the only State that came out with a huge project, pointing out that the dual carriage road has street lights, six bridges, and also a bridge across the River. He added that the government of the state is doing its best to ensure that development comes to the state.

He also revealed that the income of the state would increase due to the removal of the fuel subsidy and that it would be beneficial for the state to reduce the suffering of the people through its earnings. He commended Gov. Siminalayi Fubara for rolling out buses for the people of his state and for also flagging off the ring road project to reduce the suffering of the people. He stated that what the governor has exhibited is exactly what governance is all about.

According to him, “Even with what has happened now with FAC with the amount they’ve shared, it’s been a very long time since the local governments and the state governments got that kind of money, so I’m looking at the states that are going to invest this, and that is why I keep making reference to my state. Rivers State is the only State that has come out with such huge projects. A project that cuts across 51.15 kilometres. The Dual Carriage road with the street lights, six bridges, and also a bridge across the river, and this is going to open up the state; it’s going to open up the areas within the state, and all that.”

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Video Credit: Arise (13:27)

Squareblogg (

)