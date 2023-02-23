This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Rivers Politician Remanded For Pushing Poll-boycott Campaign

On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, a Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, remanded Ephraim Nwuzi, the lawmaker representing Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, at a correctional centre in the state. The remand proceeding was preferred against the politician by the Rivers State Police Command, who accused him of treasonable felony, conspiracy, and inciting violence.

During the court session, Nwuzi’s counsel, Emenike Ebete, made an oral application for bail, citing the nature of the case. However, the prosecution and the Investigation Police Officers in charge of the matter opposed the bail application, requesting that Nwuzi be remanded to pave the way for proper investigation and arraignment. Chief Magistrate O Amadi-Nna, after listening to the arguments, remanded Nwuzi based on the allegations.

Addressing newsmen outside the court session, Ebete argued that the offences preferred against his client were insufficient to warrant a remand. He stated that “the offences disclosed in the particulars and affidavit attached to the alleged allegations were not sufficient enough for him to be remanded,” and that the court should have granted the bail application.

However, the court disagreed with Ebete’s argument, stating that the allegations against Nwuzi were serious enough to warrant a remand. The court ordered that Nwuzi be remanded in prison custody until March 3, 2023, pending when a charge will be preferred against him by the state.

According to reports, Nwuzi was arrested on Wednesday morning at his residence in Chokocho, Etche LGA, by policemen in the state. The state Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, had earlier released a statement indicating that the Supervising Assistant Inspector General of Police for the elections in the state, Abutu Yaro, invited Nwuzi over an inciting video where he allegedly directed his supporters to attack some persons, including officials of INEC during the elections.

The incident involving Nwuzi highlights the need for political leaders to be mindful of their actions and utterances, especially during election periods. It is important for leaders to conduct themselves in a manner that promotes peace and stability, rather than inciting violence and promoting unrest.

Furthermore, the arrest and remand of Nwuzi also brings to the fore the issue of judicial independence and the rule of law. It is essential for the judiciary to operate independently of external influence and uphold the principles of justice and fairness in all cases brought before them.

