This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Rivers People Already Know Who I Endorsed As President, I Won’t Announce To The Public -Nyesom Wike

Amid the growing pressure to announce his preferred presidential candidate in the forthcoming election, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has disclosed that he has already told the Rivers State people who to vote as president and he is not going to publicly announce to the general public. Nyesom Wike made this known while speaking at the PDP campaign rally that was held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Wednesday.

While reacting to the challenge of Dakuku Peterside, who challenged Wike to name his presidential candidate as expected, Nyesom Wike said he never told anyone that he was going to announce to the public on who to vote for and as he had earlier said, the Rivers State people already know who to vote for. Nyesom Wike said, “Rivers people already know who I endorsed as president, I won’t announce to the public.”

Continuing speaking, Nyesom Wike took a swipe at the 2015 governorship candidate of the APC in Rivers, saying, “You have the guts to tell me I should name my presidential candidate. Are we at the same level? Failure and success, are they the same? Look at this small boy whom I flogged in 2015. I don’t know where they say he comes from, is it Abia or Opobo side, which of the areas? Envy! I flogged him out in 2015.”

Watch the video here

Dear readers, feel free to drop your comments below and also share this article with your loved ones.

Content created and supplied by: ChungleeWrites (via 50minds

News )

#Rivers #People #Endorsed #President #Wont #Announce #Public #Nyesom #WikeRivers People Already Know Who I Endorsed As President, I Won’t Announce To The Public -Nyesom Wike Publish on 2023-02-01 16:56:45