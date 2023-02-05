Rivers PDP Governorship Candidate Tells Opbo/Nkoro People His Administration Won’t Disappoint

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It was like Rio de Janeiro Carnival at Ultra Modern Car Park, Opobo on Saturday, 4 February 2023, as Rivers State PDP held its state-level campaign rally for Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, having toured 13 LGAs.

The venue was full to capacity with enthusiastic party faithful and supporters. The colourful cultural displays and contemporary performances made it seem like a victory rally.

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Rivers State for the 2023 general elections, Sir Siminalayi Fubara who is a son of the soil said he cannot possibly campaign in his hometown because he knows that the people of Opobo/Nkoro know what is at stake.

The Knight of St. Christopher promised Rivers people and the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state that the consolidation and continuity team will not disappoint them.

“I don’t think I need to campaign in Opobo/Nkoro, if I campaign here, then it means that I am not prepared. I just want to dance and thank God because victory is sure.

“I want to urge Opobo/Nkoro people to appreciate this great opportunity with your vote. No single vote must be wasted. Use your vote to make this bold statement.

“Like I stated earlier, I don’t need to campaign here. This present administration has given you access road, it has done land reclamation for you, it is also planning to give you a ring road. Expect more when we come on board.

“Let me use this opportunity and privilege to say a very big thank you to our leader and the leaders of our party in the state for finding me and other candidates of the party worthy to serve.

“My promise to Rivers people and the leadership of PDP in the state is this; we will not disappoint you. God will be with us as we carry out this task,” the guber candidate added.In his remarks, Rivers State Governor, His Excellency Nyesom Ezenwo Wike said it is the will of God that Opobo will produce the governor of the state this time.

Governor Wike promised to construct Opobo Ring Road, he said the incoming administration will complete the project.

“I assure you that before I leave office, I must sign the contract for the construction of Opobo Ring Road, that is my gift to you because your son has proven to be a dependable and loyal person.

“I will sign that ring road and he will complete it for you. I will make it express in my handover note because it is an agreement between me and Opobo people,” he added.In his solidarity speech, the former Deputy National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Sam Sam Jaja said Governor Wike is an arrow of God.

In her goodwill message, the former Commissioner in Rivers State Civil Service Commission, Mrs. Sotonye Toby Fulton thank Governor Nyesom Wike and the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party for the choice of Sir Siminalayi Fubara as the gubernatorial candidate of the party.

Earlier, Governor Wike, Sir Fubara, and some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State visited the Palace of His Royal Majesty, King (Dr.) Dandeson Douglas Jaja, Jeki V, Treaty King, Amanyanabo and Natural Ruler of Opobo Kingdom, and Chairman, Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, to pay homage to the king.

Source; Rivers State People.

