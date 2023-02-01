This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Rivers knows our chosen presidential candidate- Wike

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has clarified he will not make a public show of his preferred presidential candidate, insisting Rivers people have been notified of his choice.

The Governor spoke on Wednesday at Elekahia where the Rivers PDP inaugurated its campaign for Port Harcourt Capital City.

Are you not already aware of our preferred presidential candidate? the governor dramatically questioned the audience of Port Harcourt people assembled to watch the campaign launch in the city.

The audience repeatedly exclaimed, “We are aware,” indicating that they would follow the governor’s order.

There was never a time Wike stated he would speak publicly about his favored choice, Dakuku Peterside, a former director-general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

“Look at this little boy whom I flogged in 2015,” he continued, addressing Dakuku. “I don’t know where they stated he came from whether Abia or Opobo. I flogged him in 2015, and he thought they would give him the ticket in 2019, but he didn’t get.”

He was sent to NIMASA by them. asked him to describe the gifts he gave the Rivers people. Shameless individuals and a shameless politician, he brought nothing.

They didn’t give him a second term as DG of NIMASA, so now you’re going out to speak your mind since you can’t help your people.

“You’re brave to tell me who my presidential candidate should be. Are we on equal footing? Are failure and success the same thing? Take a look at a man who consistently fails. According to The Nation.

“Let me tell him as well. He lacks comprehension of the G5’s actions. The majority of people have heard me say that our current conflict resembles guerrilla warfare. Less is seen the more you look.

“I never disclosed to anyone that one day I would bring a camera and tell you where we were going. I promised to let the people of Rivers know which candidate they would support. I omitted to explain you how to say it. I didn’t say I would bring live coverage and announce it to you. But Rivers residents are aware. Is this not accurate? Are you blind to this? Has it not been stated?

Content created and supplied by: Umaroo1

