Rivers: It was policemen who are attached to Wike that shot at us, set our equipments on fire-Sekibo

According to a news that was published by The Leadership Newspaper Online this afternoon, it was reported that the Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Presidential Campaign Council, in Rivers State, Dr Abiye Sekibo, yesterday night escaped assassination by whiskers.

While he was addressing some journalists at his residence today, Friday, Sekibo, said that at about 11:30pm to 12:00 midnight, he received a call and the caller said that the equipments at the venue for PDP’s presidential rally were on fire and due to that, he told his driver to bring out the car, as they drove to the venue along with three policemen.

He said, “As we approached the site, we saw a line up of Police Hilux vehicles on the right side of the road and the Policemen were looking at the fire. So, as we approached them, I was about to tell my driver to stop so that I can talk to the policemen. The next thing was that, those policemen who were watching the fire, opened fire on my vehicle. So, I told my driver not to stop. We drove off and we were shot at from all sides. I looked at them, it was policemen who are attached to Wike that shot at us and set our equipments on fire. They were Hilux vehicles attached to the Governor of Rivers State.”

Further talking, he said they shot one of his tyres and as they were going, the driver was finding it difficult to control the vehicle but, when they got to Oando Filling Station at Trans-Amadi, he told the driver to park by the filling station. Shortly after, the Police Hilux vehicles, that were five in number, drove past them and headed towards Ada-George.

