Rivers Is A PDP State, Some People In Wike’s Cabinet Are Going To Vote For Atiku —Leloonu Nwibubasa

Dr Leloonu Nwibubasa, the spokesman for the Presidential Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State, has stated that despite the stiff resistance from Governor Nyesom Wike, the people of the state, including some in his cabinet, would vote for Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking during an interview session, Nwibubasa revealed that Wike has been mobilizing support for Tinubu in the state but surprisingly, the people of the state have been resisting him and have made up their minds to vote for Atiku, whom they believe has done nothing wrong.

He said: “In Rivers State, I can say it authoritatively that appointees of the government, have been speaking to our people at the grassroots, directing them to vote Bola Ahmed Tinubu for president. Unfortunately for them, they have met very stiff resistance and people have told them a capital no, that they are going to vote for the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Rivers State is a traditional PDP state, and I can tell you clearly that Rivers people, including those that are working with the governor today and some people in his cabinet, will vote for Atiku Abubakar.”

Source: Punch

