Rivers guber: Tonye Cole kneels before Ogonis

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for March governorship election in Rivers state, Tonye Cole, has knelt before the people of Ogoni, asking their forgiveness for the ill treatment the Nigerian state has meted to Ogoniland.

The Ogoni people deserve Nigeria’s apology for the unfortunate execution of the Ogoni and the vexing neglect of Ogoniland’s development in the face of widespread oil devastation of the land and livelihoods, according to Cole, who made the appeal yesterday while kneeling on the podium in Bori during his campaign rally for Khana Local Government Area. According to Vanguard.

“This area deserves far more than what it is getting, Ogoni deserves more than what it is getting,” he told the thronging supporters. I’m here today to assure you that you will receive what you are due.

“I’m the one who will claim to be an expert on everything. I won’t pretend to know all the solutions to your difficulties or tell you otherwise. But I do know this: Nigeria should apologise to the Ogonis for the treatment they endured. That, I am quite familiar.

“God has given me the chance to manage this nation and the state of Rivers. I think you deserve to be treated better in that role. Additionally, I implore Ogoniland to pardon Nigeria for the way that country treated you. I humbly ask that you pardon the state’s officials for how they treated you.

You will notice a change in the world around you if you forgive our country, and I will be the first to stand up and protect that change. That pardon was not due to Nigeria. Our leaders have not treated you fairly. But I beg your pardon.

“Rivers State owes you a lot of gratitude. Both the Ogoni man and the Ogoni woman have courage. Without your fight and Ken Saro-fight, Wiwa’s Ogoniland would not have a voice today, your children would not have a future, and I would not be able to stand here and speak to you.

I noticed Kaa Government Secondary School. I have no words to describe what I observed. The secondary school has been closed, hence there is no school there. Government Secondary School Luawii, another vacant school, is located in Babbe. Why am I saying this? Because students and young people are crucial to us.

Cole promised that with the support of the populace and their determination to support Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, as well as himself and all other APC candidates, their position would improve.

Umaroo1 (

)