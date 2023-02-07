This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Rivers Govt Reapproves Stadium For Atiku’s Campaign

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike says the state government has re-issued the approval for the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to use the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in the state to host its presidential campaign rally.

The PDP Presidential Campaign Organization is collaborating with the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers, according to credible intelligence and recent developments, which led the Rivers State Government to revoke the initial approval of February 11 on January 31.

The government claimed to have knowledge that the APC, whose activities are characterized by violence and devastation, intended to share the licensed venue with the PDP Presidential Campaign Organization.

Wike said that the government reapproved the use of the venue for the state PDP Campaign Rally in the Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area on Tuesday in response to requests from numerous individuals. According to channel.

The governor discussed the PDP situation while criticizing Iyorchia Ayu, the party’s national chairman, for saying that a G5 member had visited him (Ayu).

The notion, according to Wike, is untrue because none of the five PDP governors who are supporting the party’s Southern Chairmanship will visit Ayu.

The G5 governors, he claimed, cannot be forced to abandon their political advocacy by blackmail since they will undoubtedly prevail in the battle.

Wike declared that no man could drive them from the gathering they organized.

In an effort to endorse PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, the governor of Rivers and others have repeatedly urged that Ayu resign.

