Rivers Govt opens up on arrest of 30 members of Atiku campaign team

The 30 members of Atiku Abubakar’s campaign crew who were detained in Port Harcourt have reportedly been released without being charged, according to the Rivers State Government.

Since the PDP’s primary election, the governor of Rivers and presidential contender Atiku have been in a battle of words.

On Sunday, it was made public that armed police officers had taken more than 30 members of a campaign organization into custody when they were holding a meeting in Port Harcourt.

According to Victor Moses, the campaign organization’s spokesman, many of those imprisoned were campaign managers in state and local government.

According to the campaign spokesman, the governor of Rivers State, Wike, who had sworn to oppose Atiku’s candidacy in the approaching election, allegedly gave the police officers orders

Chris Finebone, the information commissioner for the state of Rivers, denied the claim on Monday and referred to the Atiku Campaign Organization’s attempt to connect Governor Wike to problems it has with the police as absurd.

In response to the report, Finebone told Channels Television that it was untrue and that this was only one instance of many when people falsely blamed a government that was in control.

