Rivers Govt Exonerates Wike From Arrest Of Atiku Support Organisation’s Members

Rivers State Commissioner for Information, Chris Finebone, has exonerated Governor Nyesom Wike from the reported arrest of members of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation.

Recall that on Sunday, there were reports that armed policemen arrested about 30 members of the campaign organisation during a meeting in Port Harcourt.

According to the spokesman of the campaign organisation, Victor Moses, some of those arrested were state and local government leaders of the organisation. But, reacting to this, Mr Finebone said it is illogical for the Atiku Campaign Organization in the state to link Governor Wike to whatever issues it may have with the police.

Although the commissioner did not confirm the arrest, he said if people have infringed on the law, the security agents must act to maintain peace.

The police in Rivers State say the arrest of over 30 persons in Port Harcourt on Sunday was purely a criminal matter with no political undertone.

There were reports that armed policemen arrested about 30 members of the Atiku Support Organization during a meeting on Sunday in Port Harcourt.

Police spokesperson in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement today said the police in the state have been carrying out targeted raids of criminal hideouts because of the incidents of cult clashes that have been recorded lately.

