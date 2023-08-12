Rivers Governor, Sim Fubara Reads Riot Act To Traditional Rulers

Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara has threatened to deal decisively with any traditional ruler, individual, or group who sabotages any government project.

The Guardian report that, Speaking when he met with the people of Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni on Saturday, the Governor says such actions are not only harmful and inimical to growth, but also result in the loss of not billions of Naira spent on projects that end up not being completed.

Political figures, traditional leaders, young people, and women from the Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni local government area of Rivers State, South-South Nigeria, were among the guests of the governor who assembled at the Government House Port Harcourt.

The Guardian report that, They have been summoned by Governor Fubara in response to claims that the contractor in charge of building the dualization of the Omoku-Egbema route has been fired. After multiple billions of Naira had been paid to the prior contractor after the project had been granted in 2007, it was abandoned.

The immediate past administration of Nyesom Wike chose to offer the contract to a recognised contractor again due to the road’s significance to the populace. The Fubara administration is putting in a lot of effort to assure its completion in keeping with its motto of “Consolidation and Continuity.”

However, Governor Fubara is not pleased with attempts being made to undermine the noble goals of his administration.

He therefore wants the populace to support the contractor so that the road project, which will be extremely beneficial to them, can be finished.

The Guardian report that, The residents of Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni local government area dispute that they removed the contractor from the job site.

Instead, they are blaming the contractor for taking short cuts. The governor promises to make sure the contractor completes the project to the highest standard after hearing what the people have to say.

In order to make sure that the contractor complies with the conditions of the contract, the Rivers Governor also wants the Commissioner for Works to keep a careful eye on the project.

