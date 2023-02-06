This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Rivers government exonerates Wike from arrest of Atiku campaign organisation’s members

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has had an ongoing battle with the Governor of Rivers after he beat him to secure the party’s ticket last year.

On Sunday, it was reported that about 30 members of the campaign organization were detained by armed police during a meeting in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers state.

Some of those arrested were leaders of the state and local governments organization, according to campaign organization spokesman Victor Moses.

He alleged that the police officers may have acted at the behest of Governor Wike, who has refused to participate in the PDP’s presidential campaign activities.

Reacting to Monday’s allegation, Rivers State Information Commissioner, Chris Finebone said it was illogical for the Atiku Campaign Organization in the state to link Wike to any problems he might have with the police.

Finebone told Channels Television that the allegation is one of those cases where people find it convenient to point fingers against a ruling government.

Although the commissioner did not confirm the arrest of members of the organization, he said that if people break the law, security officers should act to keep the peace.

Content created and supplied by: Yasardmajor (via 50minds

News )

#Rivers #government #exonerates #Wike #arrest #Atiku #campaign #organisations #membersRivers government exonerates Wike from arrest of Atiku campaign organisation’s members Publish on 2023-02-06 11:18:20