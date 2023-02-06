NEWS

Rivers Government Clears Air On Arrest Of 30 Members Of Atiku Campaign Team

The Rivers State Government has denied involvement in the Port Harcourt arrest of thirty members of Atiku Abubakar’s campaign organisation.

Since the party’s primary election, Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the governor of Rivers have been engaged in a verbal battle. On Sunday, it was reported that armed police arrested approximately thirty members of the campaign organisation during a meeting in Port Harcourt.

Victor Moses, the organisation’s spokesman, stated that several of those arrested were state and local government leaders of the organisation. The campaign spokesman asserted that the police officers acted on Wike’s orders, who had vowed to oppose Atiku’s candidacy in the forthcoming election.

Chris Finebone, the Rivers State Commissioner of Information, responded to the allegation on Monday by stating that it was illogical for the Atiku Campaign Organisation to link Governor Wike to issues it has with the police. Finebone told Channels Television that the allegation is one of the instances in which it is convenient for people to point an accusing finger at a ruling government.

