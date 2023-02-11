‘Rivers Government Are Directing Our People At The Grassroots To Vote Tinubu For President’ – Nwibubasa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Former commissioner of employment generation and economic empowerment in Rivers state and the spokesman for the Presidential campaign council of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Dr. Leloonu Nwibubasa in a Punch paper interview has alleged that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike is making some underground moves.

He disclosed that they have gotten the intelligence that the state government has ordered the people at the grassroots to vote for the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential election. Dr. Nwibubasa alleged that the people have instead refused to heed to the order from above. He stated that Rivers state is a traditional PDP state that has no compassion for the All Progressive Congress no matter the circumstance.

He said, ”Well, for Rivers state, I can say authoritatively that appointees of government and those elected on the platform of the PDP as chairmen of the council and members of the state, House of Assembly, and even members of the House of Representatives and Senate have been speaking to our people at the grassroots, directing them to vote Bola Ahmed Tinubu for President. Unfortunately, for them, they have met a very stiff resistance and people have told them a capital No.”

[Extracts From Punch paper]

Oxygen (

)