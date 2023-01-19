Rivers explosion: Atiku condemns attack

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the bomb attack on an All Progressives Congress campaign in Rivers State saying there should be no place for violence and anti-democratic manifestations in this election.

This was said by Atiku in a string of tweets posted on Thursday under the verified Twitter handle @atiku.

We’ve already agreed to that in the peace deal that we all signed, the PDP candidate stated.

“Elections are not a life-or-death event, but rather a chance to strengthen our faith in democracy by deciding who will lead us through adult suffrage.

“We had expressed our outrage over the acts of violence that had been committed against our party in several places because we did not want them to continue if those responsible for anti-democratic activities were not held accountable.

“The explosion at the APC rally in Port Harcourt has finally confirmed our worst worries. It is a disgrace.

The BALLOT, not the BULLET, should be the focus of elections and the decisions we make.

“I stand in sympathy with the APC and the families of the injured on behalf of my team. I hope the injured person recovers quickly.

“Once more, I urge security agencies to take steps to guarantee that those responsible for this heinous act, including its promoters, are brought to justice to serve as a deterrence to copycats who might be inspired to tread this same anti-democratic path,” she continued.

