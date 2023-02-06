Rivers Exempts Wike from the Detention of Members of Atiku Campaign | 50MINDS.COM

NEWS

Rivers Exempts Wike from the Detention of Members of Atiku Campaign

Rivers Exempts Wike from the Detention of Members of Atiku Campaign

The administration of Rivers State asserted that Governor Nyesom Wike was not involved in the detention of Atiku Abubakar, the PDP’s presidential candidate (PDP).

Armed police officers detained some 30 members of the Atiku campaign organization during a meeting in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State.

According to Victor Moses, spokesman for the campaign organization, several of those detained were Atiku campaign officials from the state and local governments.

He claimed that the police officers may have followed Governor Wike’s directives because Wike has declined to take part in PDP Presidential Campaign activities.

Chris Finebone, the Rivers State Commissioner for Information, argued that it was unreasonable to connect the PDP members’ detention to the state’s governor.

However, he asserted that anyone or any group they believed to have broken the law is subject to arrest by the police and other security services.

The commissioner claimed that the accusation against Wike was part of acting in opposition to a ruling government, albeit she did not clarify whether the reported arrest actually occurred, the arrest of 32 persons was verified by Rivers State police on Monday.

According to a statement from police spokesperson Grace Iringe-Koko, the arrest was made on a criminal matter and was not influenced by politics.

Publish on 2023-02-06



