This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Rivers Can’t Be Second Class Citizens To Anybody – Wike

The governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, has urged the people of Rivers to remain up and oppose those who seek to make them second-class citizens in the country.

Apparently referring to the next presidential election, the Governor urged citizens to utilize their votes to safeguard Rivers. On Monday, he spoke at the Kelechi Nwogu Legacy Stadium, where the Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) launched its campaign for the Omuma Local Government Area.

The Governor stated that no one could take the flag away from them, adding that they would never permit anyone to frighten them. He stated that the populace must remain resolute and accept all arrangements aimed to safeguard the state’s interests, regardless of any collusion.

He stated, “No one should fear the current state of the nation.” Nobody can intimidate us. This flag cannot be taken from us by anyone. We are not second-class citizens, and we must continue to stand firm and ensure that our state is safeguarded.”

Wike stated that only the PDP candidate for governor in Rivers, Siminialayi Fubara, and his running mate, Professor Ngozi Odu, could consolidate his administration’s gains. Insisting that Rivers would be safe in the hands of Fubara and Odu, Wike characterized the pair as seasoned technocrats with the necessary knowledge of government operations and the capacity to maintain the state’s growth development trajectory.

Content created and supplied by: Sheriff_Views (via 50minds

News )

#Rivers #Class #Citizens #WikeRivers Can’t Be Second Class Citizens To Anybody – Wike Publish on 2023-01-24 06:19:46