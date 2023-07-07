Rivers APC Writes Tinubu, Kicks Against Attempt to Foist Wike on Party

Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has kicked against attempts by those it described as mischief makers and political interlopers paid to force former Governor of the state, Nyesom Wike as the leader of the party.

ThisDay report that, The Publicity Secretary, Darlington Nwauju in a letter dated July 6, 2023 and addressed to President Bola Tinubu said Rivers APC is burdened by some rumours it considered unfounded, but also deemed it fit to clear the air, should the rumours find its way to his office.

He recounted how the Rivers State APC members and families suffered unimaginable brutality during the 2015 presidential election, resulting in numerous deaths, but the party rejected Wike’s aggressive attack on defenceless party members and supporters.

According to Nwauju, the former governor received 1,487,075 votes overall in the presidential election, compared to the APC’s 69,238 votes.

He continued, “The 2019 presidential election also had its own uniqueness with an expanded APC having more actors in the field like Tein Jack-Rih and Tonye Cole who came with additional value to broaden the party’s horizon.” Chief Emeka Beke is the party’s State Chairman, and he said that the expanded APC had more actors on the field like Tein Jack-Rih and Tonye Cole.

ThisDay report that, The spokesperson emphasised that APC entered the 2019 presidential election with better strategies, which brought some quantifiable value to APC because Wike and his allies struggled to record 473,971 votes with APC 150,710 votes instead of their anticipated millions.

According to Nwauju, the APC received a total of 231,591 votes in the recently ended 2023 presidential election, while the Labour Party received 175,071 votes and the PDP received 88,468 votes. This election had various differences as well as its own special problems, which the party also overcame.

ThisDay report that, He pointed out that the party gained 10.1% more votes in the 2019 presidential election than it did in the 1,336,365 votes it lost in the 2015 election.

According to Nwauju, there was just an 80,881-vote gap between Gov. Wike’s 473,971 votes for the PDP and the APC’s 150,710 votes in the 2019 presidential election.

“Gov. Wike claiming victory by bringing in 80,881 new votes is only to undermine devoted and loyal APC members and we the stakeholders.”

