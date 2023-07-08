Rivers APC asks Tinubu to reject Wike’s antics

In an open letter to President Tinubu, dated July 6, and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday, the Rivers State branch of the ruling party also called on the President to reject Wike’s overtures to foist himself on the party to take control of its structures in the state.

In the letter signed by its Publicity Secretary, Darlington Nwauju, the state branch of the APC warned President Tinubu to be weary of Wike and his cohorts, saying the former governor’s claims of working to favor the party now will only undermine loyal and dedicated APC members and other stakeholders.

The party recalled that Wike had in the past meted unquantifiable brutality on members and families of APC in Rivers State with countless casualties.

The Rivers State APC also rejected plans to accord recognition to Wike following the party’s election victory in the state. It said: “Dear Mr. President, we wish to clear the air that Gov. Wike did not deliver any value to our dear Rivers State APC, rather he fought against our dear Rivers APC.”

The APC chapter called on President Tinubu to note that as “a consistent party man who built your ideals of party growth and sustainability on practical people-oriented philosophy, and a known rewarder of stewardship, you should resist former Governor Wike because he has no political ideology as the script he follows.

