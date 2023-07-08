NEWS

Rivers APC asks Tinubu to reject Wike’s antics

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 8 hours ago
0 382 1 minute read

In an open letter to President Tinubu, dated July 6, and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday, the Rivers State branch of the ruling party also called on the President to reject Wike’s overtures to foist himself on the party to take control of its structures in the state.

In the letter signed by its Publicity Secretary, Darlington Nwauju, the state branch of the APC warned President Tinubu to be weary of Wike and his cohorts, saying the former governor’s claims of working to favor the party now will only undermine loyal and dedicated APC members and other stakeholders.

The party recalled that Wike had in the past meted unquantifiable brutality on members and families of APC in Rivers State with countless casualties.

The Rivers State APC also rejected plans to accord recognition to Wike following the party’s election victory in the state. It said: “Dear Mr. President, we wish to clear the air that Gov. Wike did not deliver any value to our dear Rivers State APC, rather he fought against our dear Rivers APC.”

The APC chapter called on President Tinubu to note that as “a consistent party man who built your ideals of party growth and sustainability on practical people-oriented philosophy, and a known rewarder of stewardship, you should resist former Governor Wike because he has no political ideology as the script he follows.

Emmacotv (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 8 hours ago
0 382 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

The Snippets Emerging From The Sitting Of The Tribunal Are Proving Us Right – Moyosore Jaji

10 mins ago

Probe Academics Results Of Political Office Holders Too – Nigerians React As Anambra Schoolgirl, Mmesoma Admits Forging Results

17 mins ago

If Mmesoma was from Plateau or Niger, it wouldn’t have been as hot as this – Shehu Sani

22 mins ago

Police Benjamin Hundeyin Reacts To The Video Of A Lady Who Hid Hard Drugs Inside Bread

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button