Rivers 2023: Leave Fubara alone, PDP chief tells Cole

Patrick Tonye-Cole, the 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, has referred to Governor Nyesom Wike as a placeholder. During an appearance on the program “Political Paradigm” on Channels Television, Tonye-Cole claimed that the governor lacks a distinct path and simply continues the policies of the previous administration.

He pointed out that the recently appointed commissioners in the state were mostly carryovers from the previous administration, indicating a lack of change and a continuation of the same trajectory. Tonye-Cole criticized the lack of originality and innovation in decision-making, suggesting that the government’s actions were simply following the previous administration’s footsteps.

According to him, this situation represents a significant issue in Rivers State politics, as the current governor appears to be maintaining the status quo rather than bringing fresh perspectives and approaches to governance.

