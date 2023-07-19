NEWS

Rita Daniels Praises Daughter, Regina As She Joins The Senators’ Wives Forum As The Social Secretary

Nollywood actress, politician and entrepreneur, Rita Daniels has showered praises and prayers on her daughter, fellow actress and businesswoman, Regina Daniels Nwoko, as she joins the 10th assembly senators’ wives forum executive council as their social secretary.

Rita Daniels however, congratulated her daughter and expressed her excitement over the new achievement. She went further to say strong prayers while stating that she will never get tired of blessing her daughter.

Rita Daniels wrote: “Congratulations to an amazing daughter. My pride!. When grace speaks in your life it radiates all over you. The sky is your limit. God shall continue to bless and protect you and your family. I am so proud of the woman you’ve become. My mouth shall never stop watering prayers of blessings upon your soul. I AM PROUD OF YOU MY MINI MIE”

Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko, on the 13th of June, took the oath of office and was officially inaugurated as a member of the 10th senate of the national assembly following his win for the Delta North Senatorial District seat in Delta State.

