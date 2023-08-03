The only snails you probably know about are the ones that scurry across the pavement after a rainstorm or the ones that cause havoc in your garden. However, snails are considered a gourmet dish in several countries, such as France, Germany, and Portugal. Escargot, a buttery French appetiser, and sate kakul, a fried Indian dish, both feature these mollusks.

Although the idea of eating a snail may be repulsive at first, WebMD claims that if you get over your aversion to the thought of it, you’ll appreciate its tender flavour. They retain some of the sauce’s moisture and flavour while maintaining a meaty texture. Escargot are typically prepared in a buttery garlic sauce that brings out their natural flavour.

Possible Dangers from Snails

The preparation method is more of a health concern when eating snails than the snails themselves.

Heart Disease

According to healthline Snails are a great source of protein because they are low in fat, but preparing them with a buttery sauce negates this benefit.

The arteries can store some fats. These microscopic conduits provide your entire body with oxygenated blood. If fat and other chemicals accumulate over time, they can get blocked.

Heart attacks and strokes are two potential outcomes of arterial blockage. Therefore, the chance of acquiring heart disease or other health problems later in life is enhanced while eating fat-rich sauces with snails.

Lungworm Infection in Rats

In extremely unusual situations, eating raw snails might cause a sickness known as rat lungworm disease.

Snails are susceptible to parasites like the rat lung worm if they come into contact with rat faeces. This parasite can infect humans if they consume uncooked snails. Infection symptoms may include:

Headaches, No. 1

2. Rigidity

3. Fever

4. Queasiness

5. Nausea and vomiting.

If you completely cook snails before eating them, you won’t get this infection.

