The only snails you probably know about are the ones that scurry across the pavement after a rainstorm or the ones that cause havoc in your garden. Snails may seem gross to some, yet they are considered a gourmet treat in many countries. You can eat them in the form of a buttery appetizer called escargot, or you can eat them fried in an Indian meal called sate kakul.

Although the idea of eating a snail may be repulsive at first, WebMD claims that if you get over your aversion to the thought of it, you’ll appreciate its tender flavor. They retain some of the sauce’s moisture and taste while maintaining a meaty texture. Escargot are typically prepared in a buttery garlic sauce that brings out their natural flavor.

Snails and Their Possible Dangers

The preparation method is more of a health concern when eating snails than the snails themselves.

Heart Disease

According to healthline Snails have several health benefits, including being a lean protein source, but when cooked in fatty sauces, those benefits are negated.

The arteries may hold a certain amount of fat. These microscopic conduits distribute oxygenated blood to all parts of the body. If fat and other chemicals accumulate over time, they can get blocked.

Heart attacks and strokes are two potential outcomes of arterial blockage. The risk of acquiring cardiovascular disease and other health issues is thus reintroduced when fat-rich sauces are consumed alongside snails.

Lungworm Infection in Rats

There have been isolated reports of an illness termed rat lungworm disease caused by eating uncooked snails.

Snails are susceptible to parasites like the rat lung worm if they come into touch with rat feces. You can catch this parasite through eating uncooked snails that have infected hosts. Infected people show symptoms like:

Pain in the head

(2) Rigidity

3. Fever

4. Queasiness

Discarding one’s food 5.

By cooking snails completely before consuming them, you can protect yourself from this illness.

Vashh (

)