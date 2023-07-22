Rich Nations Don’t Buy Cars For Their Legislators But Nigeria As A Poor Nation Does That- Freeze

Daddy Freeze, a prominent social media influencer and former radio broadcaster, recently voiced his discontent about the noticeable decrease in vehicular activity in some busy parts of Lagos. He shared his feelings during a recent broadcast on his social media platform, where he recounted taking a “Lag ride” due to the scarcity of vehicles. Observing the current state of affairs during his journey, he expressed sadness at the sight of people’s suffering.

The influencer attributed the reduction in traffic to the surge in fuel prices, emphasizing that the near-empty roads were a stark contrast to the usual heavy traffic on regular working days. Daddy Freeze underscored that this situation indicated the economy’s suffering and was not acceptable.

What particularly troubled Daddy Freeze was the alleged accumulation of wealth by a select few politicians at the expense of the Nigerian masses. He urged politicians not to indulge in luxury purchases like new cars for legislators or salary increases, but instead, to show solidarity with the struggling population, many of whom were barely able to afford food.

“Rich nations don’t buy cars for their legislators but Nigeria, as a poor country, does that”, he reinstated. This is not the time to buy new cars for our legislators, this is not the time to increase the salary of our legislators, this is actually the time to show solidarity with the people who can barely eat.”

Drawing a comparison with developed countries like the United Kingdom, United States of America, Netherlands, and France, Daddy Freeze pointed out that legislators in those nations were not provided with official cars, in contrast to Nigeria, which he described as a poor country engaging in such practices. This contrast saddened him, especially considering the ongoing hardships faced by the Nigerian people.

While acknowledging the removal of fuel subsidies and the government’s budget constraints, Daddy Freeze encouraged the authorities to consider the plight of the impoverished citizens who were currently experiencing hunger and anger due to the challenging economic conditions.

Daddy Freeze’s message was a passionate plea for politicians to prioritize the welfare of the Nigerian masses during these difficult times, rather than indulging in lavish expenditures at the expense of the people’s well-being.

