Revocation Of Campaign Venue By Rivers Gov’t Not Surprising – PDP Council

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, has said that it was not surprised at the decision of the State government to revoke the earlier approval it gave for the use of the Adokiye Amesiamaka Stadium, Igwurita-Ali, Port Harcourt, as venue for the party’s presidential campaign rally.

The state government had in a letter dated January 31, 2023 and addressed to the Director-General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council and Sokoto State governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, announced the revocation of the approval over claims of security concerns.

The decision was based on reliable information that was accessible to the state government, according to the letter, which was signed by the commissioner for sports, Barrister Christopher Green.

However, Dr. Leloonu Nwibubasa, spokesman for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in the State, said that the party had already started preparations for its campaign rally in the State when interacting with journalists in Port Harcourt.

The restriction that we may enter the permitted location for the campaign rally only 48 hours prior to the event, according to Nwibubasa, was absurd. We had plans in place, so nothing has caught us off guard.

“This has increased our courage to vote for our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, which has been a good thing for us and the Rivers people who are really motivated to do so. It won’t stop us from running for office. The main objective is to support Atiku Abubakar.

In the meantime, the University of Port Harcourt has refuted social media rumours that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, will hold his campaign rally in Rivers State in one of its venues.

