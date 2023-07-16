Reviving Christ’s Timeless Ministry In The Present-Day Ministers: Pastor Kumuyi

Photo Credit: Pinterest

The general superintendent of the deeper Christian life ministry, Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, shared a video on his Facebook page. The man of God’s teaching is titled “Reviving Christ’s Timeless Ministry In The Present-Day Ministers.” He centers his message on the life of Christ and how believers can read, study, and walk exactly according to the perfect examples laid down by the master before his ascension.

Kumuyi passionately taught members the techniques adopted by Christ, which include absolute faith and confidence in God’s ability to provide solutions to everything. He read Matthew 28:18, which says, “And Jesus said unto them, “All power is given unto me in heaven and on earth.” He made the congregation believe that the power of God is already deposited in believers.

He gave an instance of a man of God. He said, “When he was alive, a minister was always afraid of praying for people with cancer. But he saw a vision in which he stretched out his hand and saw Jesus coming to him, lifting up his hand exactly like the preacher. Jesus entered into him with His body, hand, and head, and the vision ceased. Christ told him he now had all power, so he quickly went to the cancer patient and laid hands on her, and instantaneously, the woman was healed. The Lord is telling us that we are in Him, and He is in us. He is telling us to leave our comfort zone or go and do all He has told us to do.”

The Cleric urged the beliers to go out and replicate what Jesus did on earth—how he lived his life free from sin and manifested the power of God when necessary. He assured us that the power of God is always present with us according to Matthew 28:18, Which says, Behold, I am with you even unto the end of the world, Amen.” He said, “His power, strength, and anointing are with us to the end.

