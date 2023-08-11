Reverse The Confirmation of Nyesom Wike As A Minister – APC Chieftain Tells Tinubu.

A Stewart of the all progressives congress in Port Harcourt, Eze Chukwemeka Eze, has urged President Bola Tinubu and the Senate to obey the European Union Observatory on the conduct of the general election in Rivers State and reverse the confirmation of ex-Governor Nyesom Wike as Minister.

However, the All Progressives Congress Chieftain alleged that the peoples democratic party’s former presidential aspirant, Nyesom Wike’s 8-year administration mainly depended on federal allocations and couldn’t attract foreign inflow.

According to Vanguard, Mr Eze also alleged that Nyesom Wike is not deserve the office of a minister.

Mr Eze made this statement in Port Harcourt during an interview with Leadership newspaper.

Furthermore, he claimed he was dissatisfied at President Bola Tinubu’s refusal to bpay attention to reports and fact-filed opinions on the none qualification of Wike to hold public office in today’s Nigeria, including security checks on him by the Department of State Services, which returned damaging reports strong enough to disqualify him.

