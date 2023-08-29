NEWS

Reverend Father Oluoma Reveals A Significant Difference Between The Life Of David And Solomon.

Reverend Father John Oluoma, one of the priests of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja has released a message to the public. In his social media video post, the man of God revealed one difference between the life of David and Solomon.

According to the clergy, the difference lies in the fact that David ended his life’s journey well while Solomon ended his life’s journey in disaster. He said this happened because David lived with wisdom while Solomon lived without wisdom.

In his words “The difference between Solomon and David is that David ended well, he had disasters along the way but he died peacefully and happily as an old man but Solomon ended disastrously”.

Speaking further, he mentioned that Solomon documented the troubles he faced in the book of Ecclesiastes stating that life is vanity upon vanity.

He shared all these as he spoke about the difference between wisdom and wealth, treasures and trash.

Watch the video on Facebook here starting from the 20th second.

