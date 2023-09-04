NEWS

Rev. Godfrey Onah Publicly States His Position On Military Coups In Gabon, Niger, Mali & Others

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 7 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read

The Catholic Bishop of the Nsukka Diocese, Most Reverend Prof. Godfrey Onah Igwebuike finally commented on the recent military coups happening in Gabon, Niger and other African nations as he publicly aired his stance.

He started by revealing why some African countries are experiencing coups recently as he said, “The satisfied citizens must know how they can choose and change their leaders if the rich and the powerful manipulate the Constitution, manipulate the electoral process, manipulate the Judiciary and attack protesters when they protest unarmed, what other alternatives are left other than what we are seeing today in Africa?”

Revealing his stance on military coup, he said, “We must have clear science and indication about the right way to choose and to change our leaders. I will say this publicly that Military coups are wrong, they don’t solve problems, they only make them worst. The Judiciary is the last hope of the oppressed, let them stand for the truth”.

Video description: watch from (4:48, 5:17)

World-Religion (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 7 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reactions As Gabon Military Swears In Interim President

50 seconds ago

ARS vs PSV: Match Preview, Confirmed Date And Kickoff Time Ahead Of The UEFA Champions League Clash

3 mins ago

Edo elections: PDP wins 18 LGAs as LP, APC kick

11 mins ago

Why Tinubu should not be blamed for Nigerian’s economic hardship – Sanusi Lamido

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button