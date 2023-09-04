Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka Drops New Prophecy, Says Karma Will Befall Every ‘Judas’ In Nigeria

While delivering today’s sermon on “Get Behind Me Satan”, the Spiritual Head of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka illustrated how the Law of Karma works according to the Holy Bible. While sharing his explanation, he released new prophecy saying that karma will befall every Judas in Nigeria.

Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka: “If it is destined that somebody will suffer here on Earth, don’t be the instrument of that person’s suffering. Like Jesus was destined to suffer and be killed but Judas allowed himself to be used.

“Because karma will catch up with you. The kind of suffering many are passing through in this country cannot be described. That is why I am prophesying today that if you are an instrument to this kind of suffering in Nigeria, karma will catch up with you. May karma befall every Judas in Nigeria.”

Video description: watch from (1:01:32)

World-Religion (

)