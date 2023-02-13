Retired General behind CBN Naira swap, was the one who forced Tambuwal to step down for Atiku-source

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Some people have asked Nigerians to bear with the government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), saying that the shortage of the notes is a temporary setback, and that the gains, when they manifest, will reinvigorate the economy. This was reported in a news article that was published online by The Nation paper this morning. The article stated that the difficulties caused by the scarcity of the new naira notes are not the result of a simple coincidence.

A source who talked to a correspondent from The Nation on the condition of anonymity claimed that a retired military commander is the mastermind behind the Naira swap strategy, which is being implemented in order to make a path that is less rocky for Atiku’s ascendance to power.

While the source was speaking, he made it known that in order for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to emerge as the PDP’s presidential candidate, the General played a behind-the-scenes role. He is said to have mobilized delegates and mounted pressure on other Northern aspirants to withdraw from the race. Additionally, the source made it known that the withdrawal of Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal from the primary election, after it kicked off, was due to the pressure from the General

According to the source, “It was a retired general who was behind the CBN Naira exchange who was responsible for forcing Tambuwal to resign down so that Atiku could take his place. He is more aligned with Buhari, but in light of Tinubu’s victory in the APC primary election, he intends for the North to maintain its grip on political power.”

The insider went on to say that Atiku and some other PDP bigwigs have not been condemning the scarcity of Naira because they are the ones who are responsible for it.

Source: The Nation Nigeria

