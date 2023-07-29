Retired Colonel narrates how she was shot while defending Labour Party during presidency election

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online this morning, it was reported that a former member of the Labour Party, Col. Chinyere Obi (retd.), during an interview with Punch correspondent has revealed how she was shot while she was defending Peter Obi’s votes at her polling unit.

While she was narrating how she was shot during the presidential election, she said that it was a painful experience.

She said, “I was a Peter Obi supporter. I made a lot of sacrifices during the electioneering but was abandoned after the attack while defending the Labour Party at my polling unit. I was in my village in the Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State to participate in the election. On the day of the House of Assembly election, I went to cast my vote at my polling unit, Ward 1.”

She said that somehow, she noticed that something was wrong, because when anyone wanted to vote for the Labour Party or Peter Obi, one of the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission on the ground, would take the person’s hand and ensure that the person voted for the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Further talking, she said she told the INEC officials to allow the people to vote freely and for anyone they wanted to vote for. And later, some thugs started beating the Labour Party’s agent that was there and she intervened.

She said, “A guy then approached me and said they had been observing me in the community. He said they saw how I gave rice to people and that I was busy promoting the Labour Party. I did not know when he brought out a gun from his bag and shot at my leg. When I recovered, I went to the police station.”

