Restructuring Will Be Achieved In My Time – Atiku Tells South West Electorates

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has declared that the restructuring the people of the South West region have been clamouring for will be implemented during his administration, according to a report released today by the DAILY POST.

PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

Speaking on Thursday during the PDP campaign at Mapo Hall in Ibadan, Oyo State, Atiku made the declaration while addressing thousands of supporters who converged at the venue to listen to him.

More so, addressing the people during the campaign, Atiku “promised that restructuring of the country which the people have been clamouring for would be implemented when he gets to power in May this year”. Furthermore, in his statement, the former vice president of Nigeria “alleged that the current government at the federal level has failed to restructure the country, despite the people of the region have been clamouring for it over the years”, based on the past.

Some of the PDP chieftains present at the PDP campaign in Oyo State are: the vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, PDP National Chairman, Iyorcha Ayu, his predecessor, Prince Uche Secondus, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Balyesa State governor, Douye Diri, former governor of Kogi, Idris Wada, former governor of Osun state, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Senator Dino Melaye, Mrs Titi Abubakar Atiku, among others PDP chieftains present at the venue of the campaign, based on the report.

However, PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar noted that the type of restructuring he will introduce if elected would give more powers and autonomy to States and Local Government Areas, according to the report.

Debvic (

)