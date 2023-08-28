Restore Power To Niger, Over 40 Babies Die In Hospitals, Incubators Daily – FFK

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former ation minister, has made a plea to the administration of President Bola Tinubu, urging the reinstatement of power supply to Niger Republic. This request follows the dire consequences of a power outage experienced by the country’s citizens, particularly highlighted by distressing reports of infant deaths within hospitals.

The crisis in Niger Republic emerged on July 26th when a faction of the nation’s military orchestrated the overthrow of President Mohamed Bazoum, who had been democratically elected. The incident was quickly denounced by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which imposed sanctions on the new governing body and demanded the restoration of constitutional order.

Niger Republic relies heavily on Nigeria for 70% of its electricity, sourced from the Kainji Dam. Nigeria responded by cutting off power supply to its neighboring country, stipulating that the military junta reinstate Bazoum as President.

Fani-Kayode penned an article titled ‘Can We Find Honor in the Deaths of Nigerien Infants?’ in which he expressed his deep concern over the reported casualties of innocent infants and other humanitarian challenges resulting from the electricity disruption. He recounted information received from an associate who once served as Nigeria’s Ambassador to a European nation, indicating that around 40 babies are losing their lives daily in Niger due to the inability of hospitals to power crucial equipment such as incubators and life-support devices.

