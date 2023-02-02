Respect Your Old Age, Kwankwaso Not In Talks With You – NNPP Replies Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

NNPP has urged Atiku Abubakar to respect his old age while clarifying that Kwankwaso is not in any talks with him for a possible alliance.

NewsOnline reports that the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, has debunked claims that its presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso was in talks with his counterpart from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

This online newspaper understands that NNPP cautioned Atiku to respect his age because Kwankwaso would never form an alliance with him.

The National Chairman of NNPP, Professor Rufai Ahmed Alkali, said members of the party are worried over Atiku’s comment because there is no possibility of an alliance.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, Alkali said: “We are not in talk with Atiku.

“He should know that there are other people who have the right to be president and Kwankwaso has done a lot for Nigerians and Nigeria. Kwankwaso is a forerunner in the contest.

“We have no talk with Atiku and we are not planning an alliance with Atiku.

“He should respect his age and he can’t force anyone to endorse him.”

