Respect choice of voters, accept outcome of results, Buhari tells candidates

The general election contenders have been instructed by President Muhammadu Buhari to respect the choice and voice of the electorate.

As the candidates and leaders of the 18 political parties running in the presidential election signed the peace agreement on Wednesday, he made this statement.

The National Peace Committee coordinated the signing ceremony for the peace agreement.

Since the beginning of his presidency, the president claimed, he has been dedicated to creating a legacy of free, fair, credible, safe, and peaceful elections.

The committee’s chairman requested that I speak in favor of issue-based, nonviolent political rallies and campaigns that refrain from insults and other forms of slander.

Because I firmly believe that we should focus more on problems that are important to Nigeria, I immediately agreed.

We’ll keep acting impartially and letting the rule of law take precedence over political expediency. Off-cycle elections have allowed us to prove this. Nigerians were given the opportunity to choose their own leaders.

I want to reaffirm my commitment to ongoing assistance for INEC, the security services, and other key institutions. I kindly request that you conduct the elections with resolve and bravery.

We must constantly enhance our voting system with the use of technology and other beneficial components that strengthen the election’s integrity.

I implore the candidates running in this election at all levels to respect the decision and voice of voters and accept the election results as reported by INEC, the official body with the legal authority to do so.

Any candidate who feels wronged should use the established legal channels to seek redress. We must be confident enough to believe in our legal systems.

